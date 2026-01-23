Video: Boy Sitting On Balcony Grill Of Ghaziabad High-Rise Sparks Concern

A shocking video from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, has gone viral, showing a young child sitting on the outer edge of a balcony grill in a high-rise building, several floors above the ground. The video, reportedly filmed on January 17 at the Angel Jupiter Society, shows the child perched precariously with no adult in sight.

The footage, captured by a neighbour in a nearby tower, has sparked widespread public concern about child safety and parental supervision in high-rise apartments.

In the video, the child is seen sitting on a horizontal crossbar with legs dangling freely over a massive drop. With most of the child's body leaning outward, the situation was moments away from becoming a tragedy.

Fortunately, the child was rescued safely by family members. The family later explained that the child has autism, which requires constant monitoring, and that the incident occurred during a "momentary lapse in attention."

In November 2025, a five-year-old boy named Rudra Tej Singh died after falling from the 22nd floor of a society in Sector 62. The child had been accidentally locked inside the apartment alone and had climbed onto a clothes rack on the balcony to call for help before losing his balance.

This close call has led many to demand stricter safety regulations for high-rise balconies, including the mandatory installation of "invisible grills" or bird nets that can serve as safety barriers for children.