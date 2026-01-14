UP 6-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Father, Stepmother For Soiling Her Clothes

A 6-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father and stepmother in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad while punishing her for soiling her clothes.

The incident occurred in the Dasna area of Ghaziabad. Police said the victim, Shifa, was playing on a road in her locality on Sunday when she accidentally slipped into a drain, soiling her clothes. Upon seeing her dirty clothes, her father, Akram, and stepmother, Nisha, brutally beat the child and left her on the roof in the cold.

Shifa died on Monday morning. Following a complaint from neighbours, police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Priya Shri Pal said the post-mortem report revealed 13 injury marks on her body, including rib fractures and haematoma. Police arrested Akram and Nisha today.

Shifa was one of three children from Akram's marriage to his late wife, Tarana, who died three years ago. Akram married Nisha a year after Tarana's death.

