UP Sub-Inspector Killed, 4 Cops Injured As Police SUV Crashes Into Tree

A sub-inspector was killed and four police personnel, including a woman officer, were injured after a speeding police SUV rammed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Circle Officer (Cantt) Yogendra Singh said the accident took place around 6.30 am near the Katarari area under the Shyamdeurwa police station limits when a team from Gorakhpur was returning after conducting a raid in Maharajganj.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver allegedly dozed off while driving on the highway. The vehicle first mounted the divider and then crashed into the tree, Singh said.

"The impact was severe and the front portion of the Scorpio was badly damaged," the officer said.

The police team comprised Senior Sub-inspector Ramesh Chandra Kushwaha, sub-inspectors Santosh Kumar and Geeta, two constables and a private driver, the police said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled the injured personnel out of the vehicle before alerting the police. The injured were initially taken to a nearby health facility and later referred to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, officials said.

Sub-inspector Santosh Kumar died to his injuries during treatment, the police said.

Senior Sub-inspector Kushwaha and Sub-inspector Geeta are stated to be in critical condition, while the driver is reported to be out of danger. Two other policemen sustained minor injuries, Singh said.

Santosh Kumar was a native of the Sahsarawan village in the Siwan district of Bihar and was posted at the Ramgarhtal police station in Gorakhpur, the police said. Upon receiving information about the incident, his family members left for Gorakhpur.

