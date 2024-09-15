In Another Tripura Horror, Class 5 Student Returning From School Allegedly Gang-Raped

The accused has been charged under several sections of the BNS and POCSO Act

A day after a minor was allegedly gang-raped in North Tripura district, another minor was allegedly kidnapped and raped at South Tripura district while she was returning from school.

Sources said a case has been filed with Belonia women police station, stating a student of Class 5 didn't return home after school.

Her father told local media they feared their daughter may have been kidnapped, and so tried to find her by asking people at the school.

When they could not find her, they sought help from the police and filed a complaint. The girl was found near her house on Saturday evening.

"We received information yesterday that a student of Class 5 didn't return home from school. Accordingly, we started an investigation and came to know that a man left her near her house. He was identified as a 22-year-old man from the same area. We have filed a first information report and started an investigation," a police officer said.

The accused has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

No one has been arrested yet. Sources said the minor was taken to various locations, where she was sexually assaulted.

On Friday, in another case, the police had arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a minor at North Tripura district. The two accused were from the same district. They allegedly kidnapped her when she went to a shop on Thursday evening and took her to a nearby jungle and sexually assaulted her.

She was found unconscious on a road by locals, who took her to a hospital and informed her family.

Last month, the police arrested two minors for raping a girl in South Tripura district.