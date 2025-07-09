Tripura Flash Floods: Over 250 Families Displaced, Schools Shut

Over 250 families have been rendered homeless due to flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall in South Tripura on Wednesday.

While the water level has now receded, 840 people from 250 families were displaced, District Magistrate Md Sajad P said, adding that the families are now being sheltered in 16 relief camps set up across the South Tripura district.

The floods, caused due to the Muhuri River flowing above the danger level of 15.70 metres, submerged both sides of the embankment and affected several low-lying areas in Belonia and Santirbazar subdivisions.

The top district official said that as a part of precautionary measures, all schools and anganwadi centres in the district remained closed for the day, while the rescue teams continued to evacuate victims to elevated areas.

"The district administration is fully prepared to handle the situation. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached Belonia, and necessary relief measures are underway," he said.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha is closely monitoring the situation and receiving regular updates on developments, the officer added.

The officer said people living in low-lying areas were advised to remain alert.

Weather office India Meteorological Department or IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' (be aware) for South Tripura district, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning for Thursday.