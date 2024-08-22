10 Dead, Several Missing After Flash Floods In Tripura

More than 6,600 families have so far taken shelter in camps across 8 districts

As many as 10 people have died and more than 34,000 have been displaced amid a worsening disaster situation in Tripura on Wednesday, officials have said.

Over 34,000 people belonging to more than 6,600 families have so far taken shelter in camps across 8 districts, while over a 1,000 houses were damaged in the floods, the authorities said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha talked with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and apprised him about the prevailing flood situation in the state. He sought deployment of additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

The 10 deaths, which include a 12-year-old girl, were reported from South Tripura, Gomati, and Khowai districts, according to officials.

Officials further added that at least nine people, including three members of a family, were killed and two persons were injured in separate incidents of landslides and drowning following incessant rains in Tripura during the past 48 hours.

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has cancelled 10 local trains in Tripura. An NFR spokesman said that due to heavy rains, railway tracks were damaged in Gomati district, forcing the railway authority to cancel these trains.

Four columns of Assam Rifles were deployed in different districts following the requisition from state administrations, a defence spokesperson said. They are working in close coordination with the civil administration to rescue civilians stranded due to floods, the official added.