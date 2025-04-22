Tripura Heavy Rains Damage Over 400 Houses, Disrupts Power

Over 400 houses were damaged as heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lashed Tripura, a statement said.

Electricity connectivity was also disrupted, with 49 poles getting damaged, it said.

Two persons were injured at Karbook in the Gomati district as their houses collapsed. They were identified as Nayan Kumar Tripura (70) and Rumati Tripura (39).

"Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged - fully, partially, or severely," the statement said.

All the major rivers, including Gomati, Muhuri and Feni, are flowing below the flood level, it said.

