3-Member Special Team Formed To Probe 'Mysterious' Death Of Tripura Top Cop

Tripura on Friday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the "mysterious" death of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag, whose body was found at the State Police Headquarters in Agartala on July 20.

The order from the current DGP comes amid mounting demands from opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress for a high court-monitored judicial inquiry into the death.

The SIT has been directed to submit weekly progress reports to the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Tripura, for onward submission to the DGP.

According to the order issued by the DGP office, Superintendent of Police (West Tripura) Namit Pathak will lead the SIT probe.

The other members are Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban), West Tripura, Dhruba Nath, and Sub-Inspector Subhojit Deb, who is currently investigating the Unnatural Death (UD) case.

The order empowers the SP (West) to co-opt any other officer from the Tripura Police Crime Branch or any other police unit if required during the course of the investigation. It also authorises the investigating team to seek technical assistance from the Cyber Crime Unit of the Tripura Police Crime Branch whenever necessary.

DGP Anurag's body was found under mysterious circumstances in the washroom attached to his official chamber at the State Police Headquarters in Agartala on July 20, triggering widespread speculation and political controversy.

The circumstances surrounding his death continue to remain under investigation even as Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, quoting the post-mortem report, had said that the cause of the death is hanging but the Opposition raised that only a judicial inquiry shall reveal what led him to take the drastic step.