Tripura Top Cop Found Dead In Office, Cops Suspect He Shot Himself

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found dead at the police headquarters in Agartala on Monday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

According to preliminary information, Dhankar is believed to have shot himself with his own service pistol.

He was immediately rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GB) Hospital in Agartala, where doctors declared him dead.

"He was brought at the hospital at 12 pm, At that time he had no pulse, no blood pressure, no sign of life. We tried over 40 minutes by giving CPR but could not revive and at 12:48 he was declared dead. Post morterm will reveal his cause of death," Pradip Bhowmik said.

The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established, and an official investigation has been initiated.

Anurag Dhankar took charge as the Director General of Police of Tripura in May 2025, succeeding Amitabh Ranjan.

Before becoming the state's police chief, he served as Director General (Intelligence) in Tripura and had a distinguished career with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he handled several high-profile investigations during his tenure. Known for his professional approach and extensive policing experience, Dhankar was regarded as one of the senior-most IPS officers in the state.

Dhankar's sudden death has left the police fraternity and government officials in deep shock.