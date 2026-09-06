Delhi Building That Collapsed Was 50 Years Old And Dying. Greed Revived It

Greed is often the dominant ingredient in a recipe for disaster. The Delhi building collapse, which snuffed out the lives of at least four people and left several injured, is no exception.

A few months ago, the building was a dilapidated structure-around 50 years old-that had been ravaged by the elements and neglect. Surrounding this rickety, barely standing heap of bricks were several paying-guest hostels. Its proximity to Delhi University, where thousands of students from all across the country study, made it a lucrative opportunity. The owner of the building decided to turn this opportunity into cash.

The owner, Hari Ram Bansal, spent several months overhauling the structure. In August of this year, the building welcomed tenants, most of whom were students. However, construction work remained incomplete, and when the building collapsed, labourers were still working in the basement.

Among the six people rescued were two labourers, indicating that construction work had been underway. One labourer died in the incident.

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The name of the building was Hostel Daze. It had around 30 rooms. The plan was to have two to three students occupy each room.

What raises many questions is the fact that it was a residential building, not intended for commercial use.

The area was waterlogged following two continuous days of rain in Delhi. The road's sloping terrain contributes to the waterlogging problem, PTI reported.

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Locals said water had accumulated in the basement of the collapsed building. But labourers continued working.

"Labourers were working in the basement even during the rain. Waterlogging is common in the basements of buildings here, and they could also be trapped," a local told the agency.

Priyanka, who said she had been living in the area for 20 to 22 years, said PG owners convert their houses into hostels and live elsewhere.

"Buildings here are being constructed up to five or six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online, and leave the area without ever checking back," she said.

Another local said that Bansal had moved to Gurugram 20 years ago.

"Some work was going on in the basement, and a wall was being removed. Bansal kept visiting the property," he said.

The authorities have now swung into action and registered a case against the owner - an action too little, too late.