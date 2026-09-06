2,000 Seized Vehicles Auctioned For Rs 5 Crore In Delhi

The vehicles had been lying outside various police stations and on adjoining public land for long periods. Their auction has freed up the space and helped prevent further depreciation in their value, the Delhi Excise Department said.

The department carried out a special disposal drive under the Delhi Excise Act and auctioned more than 2,000 seized vehicles.

The process is continuing, with the remaining seized vehicles to be identified and disposed of.

Under Delhi's excise rules, vehicles confiscated by the authorities are to be put up for auction and sold to the highest bidder. The rules also provide for the owner to be notified about the auction in certain circumstances.

Why Were The Vehicles Lying Around?

Vehicles seized in excise cases can remain in custody while the related investigation and legal proceedings continue.

That can leave police stations with vehicles occupying space for long periods.

The latest exercise has resulted in more than 2,000 such vehicles being auctioned. The auctions generated over Rs 5 crore in revenue, according to the Excise Department.

The department said the removal of the vehicles has also freed up space at police station premises and on public land.

The auction process will continue for other seized vehicles that are eligible for disposal.

5,000 Pending Chemical Analysis Cases Cleared

The department has also cleared a backlog of more than 5,000 chemical analysis cases related to police cases at the Excise Control Laboratory.

All the pending cases have now been disposed of, bringing the active backlog to zero, according to the department.

The laboratory examines liquor samples seized by the police as well as samples collected by the Excise Department.

The work includes testing samples for substances such as ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol, along with other chemical components depending on the sample. The department's data shows that more than 21,600 police-seized samples were tested in 2024-25.

The laboratory plays an important role in checking liquor and detecting harmful substances, including methyl alcohol, which can be present in illicit or unsafe liquor.

Reports That Took Years Now Expected In Days

Earlier, chemical analysis reports on seized liquor samples could take years to arrive, according to the department.

Such delays could hold up police investigations and affect the subsequent legal process.

The department said reports are now being prepared and issued within days instead of years.

It said staff have been recruited against posts that had remained vacant for a long time. Modernisation of the Excise Control Laboratory is also under way.

Faster Reports Could Help Police Cases

Faster access to chemical analysis reports could help police complete investigations into suspected illicit liquor cases more quickly.

The reports can help investigators complete their cases and file charge sheets without waiting for prolonged periods for laboratory results.

The department said the faster testing system will strengthen enforcement against illicit liquor smuggling and help cases move through the courts more quickly.

It also expects timely laboratory reports to support efforts to improve the conviction rate in such cases.

"Complete Pending Work On Priority": Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's focus was on making administrative processes faster and completing pending work.

"Our clear goal is for the Delhi government to take decisions swiftly, complete pending work on priority and give the highest importance to public interest at every level," she said.

Ms Gupta said timely disposal of long-pending cases, better use of government resources and faster administrative processes were important for making the system more transparent and accountable.