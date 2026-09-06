Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson To Divorce Wife After 24 Years, $6.1 Billion Wealth Now In Focus

Lululemon founder and billionaire Chip Wilson is divorcing his wife of more than two decades, Shannon Wilson, without a prenuptial agreement, New York Post reported. Wilson, 71, and Shannon, 52, married in 2002 and have been involved in business together for years. The couple has now filed family proceedings in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, with the cases first filed in April.

The divorce could have major financial implications. Wilson's fortune is estimated at around $6.1 billion, according to Bloomberg. He owns about 8.6% of Lululemon, a stake worth close to $1 billion, while Shannon holds roughly 1%, worth about $100 million. Wilson's largest single investment, however, is his nearly 18% stake in Finnish sportswear company Amer Sports, valued at almost $3 billion.

The couple's professional relationship dates back to Lululemon's early years. Wilson founded the company in Vancouver in 1998 and is widely credited with helping establish the modern athleisure market. Shannon was among the brand's earliest employees and served as its founding lead designer. Wilson has previously credited her with playing a significant role in building the company.

Both eventually moved on from Lululemon. Shannon went on to co-found luxury apparel company Kit and Ace in 2014 with her stepson JJ Wilson.

Chip Wilson stepped down as Lululemon's chairman in 2013 following a series of controversies surrounding comments he made about the company and its products. He faced widespread criticism after suggesting that some customers' bodies were responsible for the sheerness of Lululemon's yoga pants.

“Quite frankly, some women's bodies just actually don't work for [the pants],” he said at the time.

In later years, he also criticised the company's approach to diversity and inclusion and argued that Lululemon had lost some of its exclusivity after his departure. In a 2024 Forbes interview, he compared the brand to Gap and said it had tried to become everything to everyone.

"I think the definition of a brand is that you're not everything to everybody. You've got to be clear that you don't want certain customers coming in," he added.

Despite no longer being involved in Lululemon's day-to-day operations, Wilson has remained an influential shareholder. In December 2025, he launched a proxy battle against the company's leadership, accusing executives of becoming complacent as sales weakened.