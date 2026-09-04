Court-Issued Divorce Certificate Made Mandatory For Remarriage In Mizoram

A court-issued divorce certificate will now be mandatory for those seeking to remarry after separation from their spouse under Mizoram's amended marriage law.

The Review Committee on the Mizo Marriage and Inheritance of Property Act announced the decision on September 3 to bring changes to existing laws. The decision was announced while reviewing customary practices and provisions under the Mizo Marriage and Inheritance of Property (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The new amendment was legislated by the state Assembly earlier this year.

The committee, chaired by Law and Judicial Department Additional Secretary Zahmingthanga Ralte, said the responsibility of verifying the divorce certificate has been assigned to the person solemnising the marriage.

The committee clarified that churches may continue to regulate marriage and remarriage within their respective jurisdictions. However, a divorced person seeking to enter into another marriage must establish that the previous marriage has been legally dissolved through a valid court-issued divorce certificate.

The amended legislation was enacted by the Mizoram Assembly in February 2026. The latest review is aimed at examining the provisions of the amended law in the context of existing customary practices in the state.