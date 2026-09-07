Delhi Building Collapse: Rekha Gupta Orders Case Against Owner

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a case against the owner of the house after a building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing five.

Gupta visited the collapse site and reviewed the rescue operation. She directed officials to make every effort to safely rescue those still trapped under the debris.

Nine people have been rescued so far, while several others are still feared trapped under the debris of the building that used to be a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation and housed several students.

Teams of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), CATS and Civil Defence are involved in the rescue operation.

The building next to the collapsed structure has been evacuated as a precaution.

The Chief Minister has also ordered strict action against officials found responsible for the incident.

Gupta is in contact with the Regional District Magistrate, Delhi Police, NDRF and officials of the concerned departments for updates on the situation.

She has also spoken to local MP Bansuri Swaraj and RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma about the rescue operation. Both visited the site.

CM Rekha Gupta Visits AIIMS

The Delhi Chief Minister later visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre to take an update on the condition and treatment of those injured in the collapse.

She spoke to doctors treating the injured students and other people and directed the medical team to ensure they received necessary medical assistance.

The Delhi government is also in touch with the families of the injured students and is providing them support.

What Happened At Satya Niketan?

The collapsed building is located in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus, and had a basement and five upper floors. Repair work was underway in the basement when the structure collapsed, according to police sources. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

Rescue teams are continuing to clear the debris and search for people who may still be trapped, using machinery to remove concrete slabs and other debris.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to continue the rescue operation and provide medical assistance to those injured.

With an FIR ordered against the house owner and strict action directed against officials found responsible, the circumstances surrounding the collapse will now be examined as part of the investigation.