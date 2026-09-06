'Trapped Students Making Phone Calls': BJP MLA On Delhi Building Collapse

Many students trapped inside the collapsed six-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan have made phone calls from beneath the debris, said South-West Delhi MLA Anil Sharma on Sunday. He confirmed that the building served as a paying-guest type accommodation for college students.

The BJP MLA, however, couldn't verify how many people were trapped.

"This is a deeply tragic incident; there could be nothing more heartbreaking. Students come here from various places to study and stay in PGs in this building; the structure has collapsed. While it is difficult to state the exact number-whether there are five, ten, or twenty students-we know for certain that students are trapped inside," said the politician from the accident spot.

He added that many students have been rescued.

"Some students are even making calls from within, and it appears there are still others trapped inside, so rescue efforts are ongoing. We are praying to God, and the Chief Minister has dispatched a full team here. The entire government is deeply concerned and focused on ensuring the students are rescued-that is our primary objective," he said.

Also read: Several Feared Trapped After 6-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi

One person died in the incident, and two are in critical condition. Many are still feared to be trapped.

The building collapsed at around 1.34 pm today.

The area where the building is located is near Delhi University's South Campus.

Delhi Building Collapse: Live Updates

The fire brigade, police, medical workers, emergency responders and a National Disaster Relief Force team have been pressed by the authorities to carry out the rescue operation.

Police said the name of the building was 'Hostel Daze', and construction work had been underway in its basement.

At least 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot. An excavator has already been deployed for the rescue work, while more machinery is being brought to remove the slabs and girders. Disaster response teams have also been deployed to help the fire teams working at the site.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reacted to the accident on X.

"Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram," she wrote.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have directed the concerned teams to take every necessary measure to ensure the safety of those at the site. The safety and well-being of our citizens remain our foremost priority," he told PTI.