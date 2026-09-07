Aditya Dhar Cheers For <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> As Film Enters Rs 120 Crore Club In India

Hanuman Ansh is enjoying a strong run at the box office and setting new records. The film has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in India. As the numbers continue to climb, big names from the industry have praised the film and its makers.

Now, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has extended his support to Hanuman Ansh. The filmmaker shared the poster of the film on his Instagram story, accompanied by Om, love and folded hands emojis. He also tagged the movie's director, Vishal Chaturvedi.

Before this, Varun Dhawan also shared his experience of watching Hanuman Ansh in the theatre with his mother. The actor said, “Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone.”

Clarifying that his review is not promotional, he added, "No one had told me to make this video, nor had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it.”

Varun also praised director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa for their contributions to the film. “Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film," he concluded.

Released in theatres on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film marks Shobhinaw Satyaa's acting debut. The cast also features Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Mannish Chaudhary in key roles.

Also Read: "People Who Didn't Help Me Are Now Congratulating Me": Hanuman Ansh Director's Blunt Take On Bollywood