<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Surpasses <i>Star Wars The Force Awakens</i> To Become Highest-Grossing Film In North America

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has added another record to its impressive theatrical run.

What's Happening

The Marvel-Sony release has now overtaken Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing film in North American box office history.

After 47 days in theatres, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned an estimated USD 936.773 million in North America, edging past the USD 936.6 million lifetime collection of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Spider-Man Takes The Domestic Crown

Released in late July, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued to draw audiences well into its theatrical run. The latest milestone sees it move ahead of the 2015 Star Wars film, which had held the North American record for years.

The current top five films at the North American box office are led by Spider-Man: Brand New Day with approximately USD 936.7 million. Star Wars: The Force Awakens follows with USD 936.6 million, while Avengers: Endgame is in third place with USD 858.3 million.

Holland's previous Spider-Man outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, occupies the fourth position with USD 814.8 million. James Cameron's Avatar rounds out the top five with USD 785.2 million.

Star Wars Congratulates Spider-Man

Following the record-breaking achievement, Lucasfilm congratulated the Spider-Man: Brand New Day team through the official Star Wars social media account.

The post read, "Impressive. Most Impressive. From a galaxy far, far away, everyone at Lucasfilm sends massive congratulations to Destin, Tom, everyone at Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios and the entire team behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day on setting a new domestic box office record and taking the crown from Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The congratulatory message came as Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially surpassed the long-standing domestic record.

Background

The next major target for the film is the USD 1 billion mark in North America. However, considering that the film is already 47 days into its theatrical release, reaching the milestone could depend on its performance in the coming weeks.

A future re-release could also potentially help the film close the gap if its theatrical run slows down.

The film has also performed strongly internationally. Its worldwide gross is reportedly around USD 2.45 billion, placing it among the highest-grossing movies globally.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken several major milestones since its release. According to the figures cited, the film crossed USD 1 billion worldwide within six days and went past USD 2 billion after three weekends.

The film's reported three-weekend run also made it the second-fastest movie to reach the USD 2 billion milestone, behind Avengers: Endgame, which achieved the feat in 2019.

The latest North American record adds another major achievement to Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man film.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are continuing to expand their superhero slate following the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Avengers: Endgame is set to return to theatres in September, while Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in December.