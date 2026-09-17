"Let Her Live": Ali Zafar Slams Posts Trolling Katrina Kaif's Post-Pregnancy Appearance

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar has spoken out against the body-shaming of Katrina Kaif following social media commentary on her post-pregnancy appearance. He urged people to value women beyond superficial aesthetics.

Katrina, who welcomed her son with her husband Vicky Kaushal last November, largely stayed out of the limelight since embracing motherhood. Recently, she made a rare public appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which sparked massive online discussions. Several users shared her before-and-after pregnancy photos and commented on her looks. Ali reacted to social media users' misogynistic remarks over Katrina's weight gain post-pregnancy look.

“A man was talking about my colleague with whom I previously worked in Bollywood, expressing immense discomfort over how she used to look versus how she looks now. Especially speaking as a man, I believe we need to look inward and make some essential corrections within ourselves,” Ali shared.

He continued, “What is important to recognise is that when it comes to the perception of a woman, her body, her way of thinking and living, if it does not fit the standards we have created, then...this is wrong; this way of looking at things is not right.”

Speaking about the unrealistic beauty standards and the struggle women face, Ali shared, “Every person is going through their own struggle, their own search. We have no idea what someone is enduring in their life. We should be nice to people, compassionate, understanding, accepting, appreciative, and positive. But we shouldn't do this. Every woman has her own life. Whatever search or struggle she is going through, whatever her past was, whatever her present and future are, that is her life. Let her live; why do you care? It is her life," he added.

Earlier, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi came out in support of Katrina Kaif after she faced harsh body-shaming comments on social media. Sharing a photo of Katrina on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Kya ho gaya hai (What happened) means?! This is Motherhood!” she wrote.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Shivaleeka continued, "This is what normal postpartum recovery looks like – the good, the bad, the bloating, the exhaustion and everything in between. Stop glorifying a version of motherhood that doesn't exist.”

Meanwhile, Katrina has been away from movies and working to expand her beauty and makeup brand. She was last seen in Merry Christmas, which was released in 2024.

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