Shilpa Shetty Has The Perfect Reply To Influencer Mocking Her <i>Ganpati Visarjan</i> Dance

Shilpa Shetty's annual Ganpati celebrations are something fans look forward to. From bringing Bappa home to her enthusiastic visarjan dance, the actor ticks all the boxes. Now, a video of an influencer poking fun at her dance moves recently hit social media. The text attached to the clip read, “Shilpa Shetty on my feed.”

Well, well, Shilpa didn't miss it either. She channelled her inner witty self and said, “And now you are on MY FEED. Ha ha ha,” she wrote.

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on September 15. The actor was seen enjoying the procession with her children, Viaan and Samisha, dancing to the beats of the dhol and even taking over the instrument herself for a few moments.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow-and-pink nauvari saree and traditional jewellery, Shilpa fully embraced the festive mood.

Shilpa also shared a glimpse of their Ganpati Visarjan celebration on Instagram. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Our 17th year of welcoming Ganpati Bappa home with faith, love and devotion. Over the last decade, we consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to CLAY, and this year, took another step, our Bappa was made with PAPER MACHE. YES, it takes more care and effort, but that's what we owe not just to God, but to the environment. ‘He' has blessed us with."

On Wednesday, Shilpa also visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with her sister Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra and some friends. The actor offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and sought his blessings.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in KD: The Devil alongside Kiccha Sudeep.

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