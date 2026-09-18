Sonu Sood Takes A Dig At People Queuing Up For iPhone 18 In India: "Real Upgrade Is A Better Society"

The iPhone 18 officially went on sale in India on Friday. Several buyers turned up outside stores, waiting in long queues to get their hands on the latest model. Videos showing the launch-day frenzy have been circulating on social media, drawing reactions from several users. Actor Sonu Sood has now joined the conversation.

The actor took a dig at the enthusiasm surrounding the new iPhone and the people willing to wait in line for it. “New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it's time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society,” he wrote on X.

Sonu's post sparked a discussion on social media. While some users echoed his views, others pointed out that there was little need to hurry for a phone that would continue to be available even after its launch day.

One user wrote, "People can stand in queues long hours for a gadget, but the same people hesitate to stand for voting during election time."

Another added, "Absolutely true! Most of the Queers Salary will be less than 30k and will have to pay EMI's for years , and by the time they complete paying the EMI's phone's value will be one 5th or even zero."

A user argued, "Why do you lot always want to regulate people? why is your tummy aching with what people are willingly doing of their own money?"

"These people will change the world after getting this phone #iphone18," read a comment.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max went on sale in India earlier today. Both models feature Apple's A20 Pro chip and a new vapour chamber and are available in black, silver, glacier and burgundy. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,79,900. Higher storage variants go up to Rs 3,14,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, which he also directed and produced under the banners of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.

Also Read | On Hanuman Ansh Success, Sonu Sood Says, 'High Time We Make Films Not Just For Glamour'