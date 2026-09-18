Salman Khan Folds Hands, Requests Fans To Clear Way For Him During <i>Ganpati Darshan</i>

Salman Khan was spotted at politician Ashish Shelar's residence on Wednesday night for Ganpati Darshan.

What's Happening

A viral video shows Salman leaving the residence after the celebrations. The actor had a tilak on his forehead and was dressed casually.

As soon as he stepped outside, a large crowd of fans and photographers gathered around him, making it difficult for him to reach his car.

Salman was seen asking the crowd to move aside and give him some space. At one point, he folded his hands while requesting those around him to clear the way. His security team also tried to control the crowd as the actor made his way towards his vehicle.

Amid the commotion, a child approached Salman to shake hands with him. While the actor was being escorted through the crowd, he made sure the child was not pushed away by his security personnel.

Salman stopped to shake hands with the child and then gently helped him move away from the crowd before proceeding to his car.

Background

Earlier, Salman attended the Ganpati Visarjan at his brother Sohail Khan's residence. During the celebrations, he participated in the aarti but was corrected by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma after he performed it anti-clockwise.

On the work front, Salman is currently hosting the 20th season of Bigg Boss. He is also set to headline Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming action thriller, which is tentatively titled SVC63.

The film will bring Salman together with South star Nayanthara for the first time. Backed by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on Eid 2027. He will also be seen in Maatrubhumi.