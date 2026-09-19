Amaal Mallik On Why Father Daboo Stayed Silent For 15 Years Over Song Credits

Amaal Mallik has once again spoken about a credit issue linked to one of his early Bollywood songs. The music composer created the title track Main Hoon Hero Tera, which was first sung by his brother Armaan Malik and later recorded by Salman Khan. Amaal claimed he and lyricist Kumaar were not properly credited for their work.

He has now explained why he decided to speak about the matter publicly. According to Amaal, he spent years trying to solve the problem privately, but those requests did not lead to the changes he wanted.

He said his father, Daboo Malik, stayed quiet about the issue for about 15 years. Amaal made it clear that he does not want the matter to be called a “controversy. It is about due credit, authorship and accountability and my refusal to let those principles be ignored.”

Taking to X, Amaal Mallik wrote, “Before ever speaking publicly, I have tried my best, called and approached the labels, production houses, actors & others involved privately over the past decade, asking them to add the required credits and metadata to all the streaming networks.”

“It was only when they failed to comply with my basic need as an artist - getting due credit- that I went after them and made a post. If you look at my song credits, even today, many of them still do not include my name.”

“My father, Mr Daboo Malik, remained silent for 15 years out of dignity, respect and consideration for his industry relationships. So, did any of you try to find out why he has chosen to speak now? He has come forward only because things went too far. I have fought for rightful recognition throughout my career. On M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, my first solo soundtrack, I had to fight for credit for the songs I composed. The year was 2016, and now it's 2026. What a shame.”

Amaal Mallik spoke about the credit issue days after Salman Khan Films shared a social media post celebrating 11 years of Main Hoon Hero Tera. The post featured Khan performing the song but did not mention Amaal as its composer.

The musician then commented on the post and questioned why the creators of the song were not named. He said a song takes a lot of hard work from the composer and lyricist, so they should also be recognised when the song is celebrated.

Amaal also asked the person managing the social media account not to remove his comment and said he wanted Salman Khan to see it.

Also Read: 'Gussa Mera Salman Khan Wala Hai': Amaal Mallik Warns Trolls Not To Target Family Amid Main Hoon Hero Tera Credit Row