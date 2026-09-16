'<i>Gussa Mera</i> Salman Khan <i>Wala Hai</i>': Amaal Mallik Warns Trolls Not To Target Family Amid <i>Main Hoon Hero Tera</i> Credit Row

Amaal Mallik has hit back at social media users who have been targeting his family amid the ongoing controversy over Main Hoon Hero Tera.

The music composer had earlier called out Salman Khan Films (SKF) for leaving his name out of an anniversary post celebrating Hero, the 2015 film that featured Salman Khan's version of the song.

Today, Amaal warned people against dragging his family into the matter. He also defended his brother Armaan Malik, who had supported him after the credit issue came to light.

"A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world...Not a word about my family will be tolerated. Targeting me is part of your game plan, gives you some likes and eyeballs - GREAT! You are welcome ;)" Amaal wrote.

He then addressed those criticising Armaan for standing up for him. According to Amaal, Armaan sang the original version of Main Hoon Hero Tera, which was later presented to Salman Khan.

"Firstly, know this that Armaan Malik has sung the main version, because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikkhil Advani," he wrote.

Amaal went on to explain how the song came together.

"I made it, @kumaarofficial sir wrote it, @ArmaanMalik22 sang it, hence it got approved and then @BeingSalmanKhan sir sang it. That's how the cookie crumbles and that's exactly how it happened okay?" he said.

While Amaal acknowledged Salman's contribution, he questioned why the other artists involved in creating the song continue to be left out of anniversary posts.

"Without Armaan there would be nothing to play to Salman sir. Without SK's face & voice version the song wouldn't be where it is today, never denied that. But does any one even pause to think how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year," Amaal wrote.

"This maybe small to you guys but it's not small for me or the artist community," he added.

The composer also spoke about his family's long association with music. Amaal said that he and Armaan have been standing up for their rights and respect in an industry where, according to him, their work is often overlooked.

"Do you know what me and my family even stand for and what we brothers are even fighting for? Our respect & rights within an ecosystem that constantly chooses to ignore us & our credible work," he wrote.

Amaal also hit back at those who have accused him and Armaan of relying on nepotism or luck.

"#Bollywood is by far the toughest place to make a mark, but I along with my brother have given it our all for our father's dreams and the legacy we come from...But enough of the dirty games, calling it luck or nepotism, mud slinging time and again," he said.

He also referred to the family's past differences, saying that their personal issues had previously resulted in public scrutiny.

"Music ka #Srk hoon main, Magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan Aur #SanjayDutt wala hai," he wrote.

"It was just a son's ideologies vs the parents' world of beliefs, it's sorted now, and I know that makes you all really upset...lol!" Amaal wrote.

He added that he and Armaan remain close and are determined to carry forward their family's musical legacy.

"Armaan and I are leading this legacy like two swords of the same #Empire, and we love each other immensely. This is my family," he said.

Towards the end of his post, Amaal issued a stern warning to those who continue to target his family.

"I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family," he wrote. "I will find your IP address, Locate you, grab you and personally file an FIR on each one of you, Aap Film Industry se ho ya public se!!!"

Amaal ended his lengthy post by making it clear that he would continue to stand by his family.

"You ever come after my people. Watch what I do! A warning from an elder son, an elder brother & A man that you should think three times or more before messing with," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Armaan Malik Shuts Down Troll Accusing Him And Amaal Mallik Of Disrespecting Salman Khan