'Juice <i>Piyegi</i>?' Years After Rumoured Rift Raveena Tandon Reveals How She Started Talking With Karisma Kapoor On Film Set

Karisma Kapoor, who serves as a judge on Sony's India's Best Dancer Season 5, welcomed her Andaz Apna Apna co-star, Raveena Tandon, as a guest on the show. For years, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours of a rift between the leading actors of the '90s. Dismissing the rumours, Raveena revealed what actually happened on the set of the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna and how the ice was broken.

Raveena recalled that she, Aamir, Salman Khan and Karisma didn't often speak to each other despite working together.

She then recalled how she and Karisma were left tied to a pillar during a night shoot and said, “It was the dinner break, and we were still tied up. Everyone had planned to prank us. Everyone left for dinner, and we were tied up and alone.”

As they waited to be untied, Raveena finally broke the silence by asking, “Juice piyegi? (Do you want juice?)” Karisma responded, “Yeah, I want some. I am very hungry.”

Karisma also recalled how shooting the song “Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie” at Mehboob Studio helped them settle into the film and find their comfort zone. “Hum chaaro naye-naye the (We were all new), and we were all so nervous at that time, shooting with Raj ji (Rajkumar Santoshi). It was so much fun to do that comedy song, but doing a song like that is tough; it's not easy.

The song has a pace; we also need to do comedy and keep the energy and flow going. Ye humara settling-in gaana tha (This song helped us settle).”

In 2007, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Farah Khan revealed that Raveena and Karisma had the “worst fight” on the set of Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994).

She said, “I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs. One was hitting, and the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now.”

Years later, in May 2025, when Raveena appeared on Farah's YouTube channel, she confronted her about it. She said, “You went everywhere and said that fights were happening on set. When did we fight? What did I do? I was sitting with the dancers who were my friends, and they were sharing non-veg jokes.”

When the choreographer-filmmaker laughed and denied it, Raveena added, “We were merely kids at that time, and it was just like classroom politics. So I had to face them.”

In recent times, Karisma was seen in the Netflix original Murder Mubarak, while Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons.