"You're Zero In Dance": Bosco Martis Recalls Katrina Kaif Being Told To Quit By A Choreographer

Katrina Kaif's journey from being criticised for her dancing to becoming one of Bollywood's most recognised dance performers came with its share of harsh feedback. Choreographer Bosco Martis has now revealed that early in her career, Katrina was told by a choreographer that she was “zero” at dancing and should consider quitting.

The revelation came during a podcast featuring Bosco and Caesar, where the choreographers discussed their work with Farah Khan and discussed some of the industry's most popular dance numbers.

The conversation turned to Katrina when Farah spoke about Sheila Ki Jawani, the song from the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. The track became a major turning point for the actor. Farah recalled that Katrina was not initially known for her dancing skills when she first worked with her.

Farah said her first song with Katrina was Just Chill from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She also pointed out that while Katrina had earlier featured in songs such as Touch Me, Touch Me, she was not yet seen as a dancer.

That was when Bosco brought up a story from Katrina's early years in the industry. Recalling how hard she had worked despite the criticism, he said, “Unka bhi kaafi stories hain jahan par unhone itna mehanat kiya tha but choreographer told Katrina, 'Aap zero ho dance mein, toh aapko chodh dena chahiye' (She also have many stories where she worked extremely hard, but a choreographer told Katrina, ‘You are zero when it comes to dancing, so you should quit)'.”

Bosco also suggested that the comment may have stayed with Katrina as motivation. “So she must have that angst in her too,” he said.

Farah, however, felt Katrina was never really a zero when it came to dancing. Reacting to Bosco's revelation, she said, “Haye bechari, zero toh nahi rahi hogi voh, she must have been 4 or 5, but after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became 9 or 10. After that Chikni Chameli, Kala Chashmah came. (Oh, poor thing! She wouldn't have remained a zero. She must have been a four or five, but after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became a nine or ten. After that came Chikni Chameli and Kala Chashma).”

Bosco and Caesar agreed with Farah and praised Katrina's performance in the song.

Katrina has also been away from films for the last two years after becoming a mother. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.

The actor was last seen in Merry Christmas, which was released in 2024. The Sriram Raghavan directorial starred Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

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