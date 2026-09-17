<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Pankaj Tripathi Film Faces Strong Competition From <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>, Misses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

Mirzapur The Movie is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark in India nett collections.

What's Happening

Per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13 from 6,991 shows, taking its India net collection to Rs 199.45 crore.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 237.64 crore.

With the India gross added, the film's worldwide collection has reached Rs 286.64 crore.

At its current pace, the film is just Rs 55 lakh away from crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India nett collections. Its worldwide total, meanwhile, is around Rs 13.36 crore short of the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Background

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the cult franchise to the big screen. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The theatrical release takes audiences back into the world of the original series, with its story set between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. It also features characters who died later in the series, including Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, and Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.