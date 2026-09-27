Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satyaa and producer Ragini Sona recently opened up about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at a bhajan-clubbing event, where he was seen enjoying devotional music alongside the young crowd.

The event brought together the cast and makers of the devotional film with Gen Z, with the Prime Minister's participation becoming one of the highlights of the evening.

Talking about the Prime Minister attending the event, Shobhinaw told NDTV that his presence alongside Gen Z sent out an important message about the relevance of bhajans among the younger generation.

He said, "But what you said about the Bhajan clubbing and the Prime Minister's presence there, I would just say that it is so interesting, so good, so beautiful that our Prime Minister, whose generation is different, is sitting with Gen Z and enjoying Bhajan. And he is giving a very big message from this, that how important Bhajan clubbing is, how important it is in your life and what changes it can bring. And to adapt everyone in the same way."

Shobhinaw further spoke about the perception of Gen Z and Indian traditions.

He added, "We are either small or big. We respect small and big people. We take care of big and small people. And we show the right path. This is the tradition that has been passed down. And that is what we saw yesterday, our Sanatan tradition."

Ragini Sona, who was present at the event, also recalled the atmosphere and said the gathering was driven by devotion rather than spectacle.

She further said that the people attending the event were there out of devotion. "But the thing was, all the people who were there, they were there out of devotion. No one brought them. They didn't bring the crowd by giving money."

Ragini also spoke about the Prime Minister's interaction with the younger crowd. She said, "Along with our Prime Minister, it has always been that, he has always connected with Gen Z. Our Prime Minister, from the beginning, he has always connected with the youth."

She went on to draw a connection between generations and Indian traditions. "And our tradition has always been, that the younger ones have to get used to the older ones. Gen Z has always been there. We had never heard of it."

Ragini also recalled how she felt the film and the event helped bridge what she described as a generational gap. She said, "And as far as we can understand, this gap, when it started somewhere, to end it, I think this film came in such a way, that when people started going to the theatre with their young children, which never happened. I think it was visible there."

Recalling the Prime Minister playing the dafli during the performance of Hanuman Ansh song Parvati, Ragini said, "Those children who were standing there, with that Bhajan clubbing, they were clapping. And along with that, the dhapli that the Prime Minister had to get, he got the dhapli. And on that, it's called Khansari, or something else."

She added, "He played that along with Parvati's song. He sang the song. We saw it."

For Ragini, the moment was particularly memorable. She said, "And that was a goosebump moment for me. Every moment gave me goosebumps."