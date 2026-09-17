Ravie Dubey Calls Ranbir Kapoor "Simply The Best" Amid Criticism Over His Lord Ram Casting

Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram has been in the centre of a massive debate ever since the first teaser of Ramayana was released. While many praised his look, others felt the actor was not as convincing as Lord Ram. Amid the criticism, Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, stepped forward to defend Ranbir's casting.

During an interview with Variety India, Ravie talked about Ranbir's casting and shared, “I think Ranbir is simply the best we have. He is a superstar of epic proportions, but what has stayed with me even more is the human being and the artiste I have witnessed at close range.”

Speaking about Ranbir's sincerity and work ethic, Ravie continued, “The sincerity with which he comes onto a set is unparalleled. His work ethic, etiquette, intensity and preparation. I had heard so much about these things, but I had the privilege of witnessing them firsthand.”

Calling Ranbir “incredibly grounded and warm", Ravie revealed, “There is no weight of his stardom in the way he interacts with people. I find that enormously inspiring. It is my great good fortune to be a part of this journey alongside Ranbir, Namit (Malhotra), Nitesh (Tiwari), Yash, Sai Pallavi and every single person associated with Ramyana.”

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramyana is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic by Valmiki. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Ramyana is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations, and DNEG. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are taking care of the music composition, marking their first collaboration on an Indian film. Ramyana is a two-part film, with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026 and the second one on Diwali 2027.

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