Video: 40 Years After Escaping Pan Am 73 Hijacking, Woman Says Travel Helped Her Heal

Forty years after surviving the horrifying hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73, a woman is still haunted by the memories of that day. She is still uncomfortable on airplanes, but she refused to let her trauma take away her dream of seeing the world. From scuba diving in the Caribbean and skiing in the Swiss Alps to swimming in Portugal's open waters, she has continued travelling, proving that healing does not always mean forgetting.

She Escaped A Deadly Hijacking At The Age Of 15

In a recent Instagram video, content creator Rohan Sharma shared his mother's remarkable story as the 40th anniversary of the tragedy was remembered. She was just 15 years old and travelling alone, flying back to the United States after a vacation in India, when Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked. The passengers were held hostage for 16 hours.

Recalling the terrifying experience, she said that the hijackers led the passengers into the middle of the aircraft before opening fire. As people panicked inside the plane, another passenger opened an emergency exit. She managed to get out but found herself standing frozen on the aircraft's wing as shots continued to be fired inside.

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A flight attendant named Sunshine then helped guide her off the wing and down an emergency slide, helping her escape to safety. She survived physically unscathed, but the tragedy claimed more than 21 lives and left over 100 people injured.

Even four decades later, she said the images of that day remain deeply imprinted in her mind. She continues to think about the people who did not make it out of the plane and those who suffered life-altering injuries.

However, she made a promise to herself that the trauma would not define the rest of her life. Over the years, she has continued travelling and chasing experiences she once dreamed of. She has gone scuba diving in the Caribbean, skied down the Swiss Alps and, most recently, swum in the open waters of Portugal.

Reflecting on her journey, she said that none of these experiences would have been possible if she had allowed the trauma to take control of her life. As she explained, trauma does not simply disappear, and healing does not mean forgetting what happened. "Healing doesn't happen before we live," she said. "It happens because we live."

Internet Calls Her An Inspiration

The emotional video struck a chord with viewers, who praised her courage and her determination to continue travelling despite everything she had experienced. "What a story, she's such an inspiration. Sending so much love," one person commented.

"This is so wholesome," wrote another. "What a story, man," said one viewer, while another commented, "Truly such an amazing story to share, bro. Much love."

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One user thanked the family for sharing such a vulnerable experience and said the story had changed the way they approached difficult experiences in their own life. "Your mom is so brave and inspiring," another person wrote.

"This is an amazing story, man. Props to Mom for taking the trauma head-on," said another.

Several people also connected with her thoughts on healing. "Exactly, healing doesn't mean forgetting what happened, but still we need to move on for ourselves and the people around us," one comment read. "Hats off to her for not letting the trauma define her and continuing to stay true to her love for traveling!" another person wrote.