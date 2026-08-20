"At 64, Top 10 In Class": Man Shares Father's MTech Success, Internet Amazed

A 64-year-old man has become an inspiration for lifelong learning after completing his MTech while continuing to work and travel extensively. His son, Shashank Srivastava, shared his father's achievement on X, revealing that he secured a place among the top 10 students in his class, where most classmates were nearly half his age. The achievement is particularly notable as he was not studying after retirement with ample free time.

Even while handling professional responsibilities and travelling nearly 1,000 km by road every week, he managed to prepare for his examinations. His journey has now taken another turn, with plans to pursue an Executive Education programme at IIM Lucknow.

According to Shashank's post, his father retired in 2022 but later joined the regulatory body overseeing municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh as Deputy CEO. His professional role involves frequent travel to different districts to evaluate work on the ground.

Despite travelling close to 1,000 km every week, he continued his studies and completed the MTech last month. His son said that his father used the time between journeys to prepare notes, study and get ready for examinations.

Shashank also highlighted how his father remained committed to learning despite a demanding schedule. He said many people gradually stop developing their skills as life becomes busier, allowing the gap in knowledge to grow over time. "He never let that gap open. Not at 40, not at 60, not now," Shashank wrote in his post.

The achievement has also drawn attention because of his academic performance. The 64-year-old ranked among the top 10 students in his class, despite being significantly older than most of his classmates.

Completing an MTech is not the end of his academic journey. According to his son, the 64-year-old is now applying for an Executive Education programme at IIM Lucknow.

"At an age when most people are done setting goals, he is filling out application forms," Shashank wrote, underlining his father's continued interest in learning and professional growth.

The post has received encouraging reactions on social media, with users sharing how the story motivated them to continue their own education. One user said they had enrolled in a BSc Computer Science programme at the age of 50 but struggled to manage it alongside business responsibilities.

For Shashank, his father's approach to learning has also become a personal source of motivation. Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, "With his genes in me, motivation to upskill is one thing I will never have to go looking for."