NEET 2026: 71-Year Old Lucknow Man Reappears To Fulfil Doctor Dream

In an inspiring display of determination that transcends age, a 71-year-old man from Lucknow has once again stepped into a NEET examination center with an unshaken resolve to fulfill his mother's dream of becoming a doctor.

Ashok Bahar, who has attempted the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) multiple times over the years, appeared for the exam again this year after a long gap. His journey, marked by persistence and passion, stands as a testament to the idea that it is never too late to pursue one's ambitions.

Speaking to NDTV, said "My mother always wanted me to become a doctor, just like my father, who was a respected physician in Lucknow,"

In line with this vision, his family ensured he remained closely connected to the medical field. His wife, Dr. Manju Bahar, is an accomplished gynecologist who has served as Chief Consultant under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Interestingly, it was his wife who reignited his passion for medicine years later. "I have learned a great deal from her over time. She encouraged me to take another shot at medical entrance exams," Bahar said.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in healthcare with nearly 20 doctors, including several practicing abroad Bahar has long been surrounded by the medical profession. Despite multiple attempts during his graduation years, success in medical entrance exams eluded him. However, he never let go of his dream.

Now, at 71, Bahar hopes to specialise in hepatology, focusing on liver-related diseases. He emphasised the growing prevalence of liver conditions, particularly fatty liver disease, which he described as "spreading like an epidemic."

Before dedicating himself fully to this dream, Bahar had a distinguished professional career. He served as the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Marketing Head at Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. After taking voluntary retirement (VRS), he continued contributing as a consultant with the Ministry of External Affairs.