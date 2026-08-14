Passenger Stunned By Delhi Cab Driver's Fluent English, Then Learns Why

It was 5:00 am on an almost empty road when Tushar Jejani, a management consultant, stepped into a taxi for an early-morning trip to the airport. What began as a routine journey quickly turned into a profound lesson about ambition, technology, and parental love. During the ride, Mr Jejani noticed his driver speaking fluent English into his phone, sharing details about his morning routine and their current location. Hearing this at such an early hour made Mr Jejani feel uneasy. He listened more carefully, worried that the driver might be sharing his personal details with a stranger.

Sensing his passenger's discomfort, the driver gently started a conversation, asking if the trip was for business or leisure. For the next ten minutes, the two chatted, with the driver speaking in English and Mr Jejani responding in Hindi.

Curiosity eventually got the better of the passenger, who asked the driver who he had been speaking to earlier on the phone.

The driver explained that he was not talking to a person at all. Instead, he was using ChatGPT to practise his English pronunciation and fluency. He shared that he had recently become a father to a baby girl and was determined to master the language so he could teach her as she grows up. He wanted to give his daughter a stronger foundation for her future.

The revelation left a lasting impression on Mr Jejani. He realised that the driver was using artificial intelligence to quietly redraw the starting line for his child's life. Without expensive coaching classes or traditional gatekeepers, a simple smartphone and the right intention were enough to bridge the gap.

Looking back on the journey, Mr Jejani reflected on how technology is changing lives across all levels of society. While many worry about which jobs technology might replace, this quiet morning ride served as a powerful reminder of how innovation can empower everyday people to learn and create new opportunities.