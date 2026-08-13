Passenger Impressed By Cab Driver Using ChatGPT To Learn English For Daughter: 'Powerful AI Use Case'

A routine cab ride turned into a wholesome moment for a passenger after he spotted his driver using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve his English for his newborn daughter. Tushar Jejani, a Hyderabad-based consultant, was in Delhi when he took the early morning cab and found his driver speaking English on his phone, sharing his morning routine and the ride's location.

Jejani detailed that he was slightly apprehensive as the driver may have been sharing the location and details with someone else. However, the driver quickly noticed Jejani's anxiety and started a conversation to soothe the nerves.

When the driver asked where he was going, Jejani mentioned he was heading to Bengaluru on a business trip. As the conversation continued for the next 10 minutes, Jejani said the driver replied in English while he spoke in Hindi.

Intrigued by the language dynamic, Jejani asked who he had been speaking to on the phone. It was only then that Jejani learnt the reason behind the driver's English conversation.

The driver aid he was conversing with ChatGPT to improve his English. "I have a newborn daughter. I am learning for her. When she grows up, I will be able to teach her," the driver said.



"On that almost empty road at 5 am, it hit me. He was not just learning English. He was quietly trying to build a different starting line for his daughter in life. I do not know which jobs AI will replace. It gives everyone access to technology across all strata of Indian society," said Jejani.

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'Powerful AI Use Case'

As the post gained traction, social media users said the incident highlighted a powerful use case of AI.

"The driver's story shows that curiosity, intent, and access to technology can open new doors, regardless of where someone starts," said one user, while another added: "Sometimes the most powerful AI use cases aren't happening in offices or startups, but in everyday lives like this."

A third commented: "If a cab driver understands the need to upskill in today's AI-driven world, it highlights how privileged we are to have access to knowledge. We must continuously learn and thrive!"

A fourth said: "The father learning English for his daughter makes this story much more meaningful. Technology becomes powerful when it serves a purpose."