Man Forced To Drive Cab After Losing 25-Year Career Due To Workplace Politics

A Mumbai-based professional recently took to social media to share the story of a former corporate employee who had been forced to work as a cab driver after losing his 25-year career. In a LinkedIn post, Anjali Singh detailed that she was flying from Ranchi to Bengaluru when the cab driver en route to the airport shared his life story that stayed with her long after the journey.

Singh highlighted that the unnamed driver's career was sabotaged by workplace politics, particularly due to false allegations by a colleague. Since the case was sub judice, he had been working as a cab driver to make ends meet.

"He had spent 25 years in the corporate world. Then everything changed. According to him, workplace politics and false allegations by a colleague led to him losing the career he had spent decades building. He is now fighting for justice in court. It's been two years," wrote Singh.

The driver also stated that he was earning almost one-fourth of what he was earning while being part of the corporate machinery, making survival difficult.

Reflecting on the incident, Singh said it made her realise that a career built over decades can sometimes crumble within a matter of days due to unavoidable circumstances.

"A career built over decades can sometimes be shaken in a matter of days. We spend years building skills, earning promotions, and proving ourselves. But sometimes things beyond our control can change everything," she said.

"Whether every detail of his story is ultimately upheld or not, one thing was impossible to ignore the emotional and financial cost of suddenly losing your career."

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Singh also reflected on the emotional and financial toll that a sudden job loss can take. She ended her post by advising young employees to build an emergency fund and keep upskilling themselves.

"It reminded me that your job is not your identity. Build savings before you think you need them. Keep learning new skills. Build a network beyond your workplace. And most importantly, treat people fairly. The way we treat others at work can change someone's life forever," she said.