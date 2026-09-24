Nursing Student, 18, Found Dead At Telangana Home, Autopsy Says Choked To Death

An 18-year-old first-year nursing student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Vengannapalem village of Julurupadu mandal in Telangana, with police intensifying the investigation and launching a hunt for a prime suspect and others allegedly linked to the incident.

The student, Harini, was in her first year of nursing at a private college in the Khammam region. She had recently returned to her native village for the holidays.

According to police, Harini was found behind the bathroom on the premises of her house after her mother, Rajeshwari, returned home and noticed that she was missing. Police and a clues team examined the scene and collected evidence.

Harini's mother, who has been supporting her two daughters through daily-wage work following her husband's death, expressed suspicion over the involvement of a person from the neighbouring house.

A major development came after the post-mortem examination, with preliminary findings indicating strangulation as the cause of death. Police are now treating the case as murder.

Kothagudem DSP L Adi Narayana said the investigation had been intensified and police teams were working to trace the main suspect.

"We were informed that Harini died due to strangulation. Based on the post-mortem findings, the case will be altered from a suspicious-death case to a murder case under Section 103(1) of the BNS. The main suspect is absconding and our teams are making efforts to locate him," the DSP said.

A police source said investigators have identified a few suspects and are conducting searches to arrest them, including a prime suspect believed to be crucial to the case.

"A few suspects have been identified and the hunt is on to nab them, including the prime suspect. We are awaiting detailed forensic and medical reports to conclusively establish whether there was any sexual assault," the police source said.

Investigators are questioning people known to the victim and analysing evidence gathered from the scene.

Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding Harini's movements before the incident and the subsequent movements of the suspects.