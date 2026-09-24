Fresh Trouble For Arrested Telangana Top Cop, Rs 1.35-Crore Seized From Aide

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday searched 10 additional locations in Hyderabad and Zaheerabad linked to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy in a Rs 300-crore disproportionate assets case against him.

Officials, acting on a court-issued warrant, conducted searches on houses

The premises included residences of people suspected by investigators of having financial and other transactions with Bheem Reddy.

The bureau said documents and other material relating to suspected 'benami' assets were seized during the searches.

During such a raid at the house of one Bomma Venkatesh, officials recovered Rs 1.35 crore in cash. Foreign currency and around 14 litres of foreign liquor were also seized. The liquor recovery has been reported to the Excise Department for action under applicable law.

The disproportionate assets case against Bheem Reddy was registered on June 27 under Sections 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Bheem Reddy, then serving as DSP, Police Computer Services, Hyderabad, was arrested on July 6 following an earlier round of searches.

In July, anti-corruption teams searched 16 locations linked to the accused, his relatives, associates and alleged 'benamidars' in Telangana and Karnataka.

Officials reported recovering Rs 3.6 lakh from his residence, Rs 40 lakh from the residence of an alleged benamidar, around 2 kg of gold, 20 kg of silver and bank balances of nearly Rs 19.91 lakh.

Investigators also identified residential and commercial properties, agricultural land and other investments.

The estimated market values of the assets ranging around Rs 300 crore.

The anti-corruption bureau is examining properties allegedly held in the names of other individuals and transactions involving relatives, associates and suspected benamidars of the tinted police officer.

The Enforcement Directorate has also initiated a money-laundering investigation separately.