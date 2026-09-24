Telangana Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow For Ganesh Idol Immersion

Telangana School Holiday Tomorrow: The Telangana government has declared Friday, September 25, a holiday for schools and colleges in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The holiday has been announced on account of the Ganesh idol immersion procession scheduled to take place across Hyderabad. Students and teaching staff in the affected districts will not have regular classes on the day.

According to the state Information and Public Relations Department, November 14, which falls on the second Saturday, will instead be observed as a working day for schools and colleges covered under the order. Students are advised to check with their respective institutions for any additional instructions related to the holiday.

Schools and colleges in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri will remain closed on Friday, September 25, following the state government's holiday announcement.

The holiday applies to educational institutions in the specified areas in view of the Ganesh immersion procession. Students will not be required to attend regular classes on the declared holiday.

As per the government announcement, the holiday on September 25 will be adjusted by declaring November 14 as a working day for schools and colleges. November 14 falls on the second Saturday.

Students and parents should note the change in the academic calendar and follow any instructions issued by their respective schools or colleges regarding classes and other academic activities on the working day.

Hyderabad City Police have strengthened security arrangements across the city to ensure the Ganesh immersion procession is conducted peacefully.

Meanwhile, wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants under the Future City Police Commissionerate will remain closed from 6 am on September 25 to 6 am on September 26 due to the final Ganesh idol immersion.