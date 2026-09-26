'Bigg Boss' Contestant Assaults Doctor, Leaves Him Bleeding For Rs 5 Lakh

'Bigg Boss Marathi' fame and 'Reel star' Divya Shinde has been accused of breaking into a doctor's home in Pune, brutally attacking him and looting his car for not getting Rs 5 lakh extorted out of him, police said on Saturday.

A complaint has been registered against Shinde and at least seven other individuals in connection with the case.

The complaint, filed by Dr. Vidyadhar Gaikwad, the former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Pune Cantonment Board, alleges that Divya Shinde and the other accused were demanding Rs 5 lakh from him in exchange for promoting an event.

The doctor alleged that phone calls, making the demand of Rs 5 lakh, had started to come in since August. Things escalated on September 17 when the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' contestant reached Gaikwad's doorstep along with a group of people.

The complaint further says that on September 23, the Pune doctor was called to a hotel where the demand was made again. This time, the accused threatened that if he did not pay the money, they would send goons into his home and beat him up.

Doctor Beaten With Belts, Sticks

On the night of September 24, a group of 8-10 people, including Divya Shinde, forcibly entered the doctor's home.

A confrontation soon erupted and Gaikwad was brutally assaulted with kicks and punches to his face, stomach, and back. He also mentioned in the complaint that the attackers used sharp weapons, sticks, belts, and iron utensils to assault him.

At this point, Gaikwad pleaded with the attackers, saying that he was a paralysis patient and urged them to spare him. But all fell into deaf ears as they did not back down and continued to create a ruckus.

When they were done with the doctor, the attackers allegedly vandalised household items. Before leaving, they snatched the doctor's car after failing to extort Rs 5 lakh.

Visuals show that Gaikwad sustained deep injuries to his head and had to get stitches. Injuries were also seen on other parts of his face.

Kalepadal Police have registered a case against Divya Shinde, Anna Dhamdhere, and seven other individuals under various sections of the law. Assistant Police Inspector Amit Shete is conducting further investigations into the matter.

Divya Shinde appeared on 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' earlier this year, and shot to fame through reels.

(With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble)