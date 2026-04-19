Tanvi Kolte Wins <i>Bigg Boss Marathi 6</i>, Takes Home Rs 15 Lakh Cash Prize

The sixth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi came to a grand close on Sunday, with Tanvi Kolte emerging as the winner. Hosted by actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, the season ended on a high note with a star-studded finale and exciting performances.

Tanvi impressed both the audience and the judges throughout the season with her strong personality and consistent gameplay. Her journey in the house was marked by determination, emotional resilience, and the ability to handle challenging situations, which ultimately helped her secure the winning title.

Along with the winner's trophy, Tanvi received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. She was also awarded an electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh, making her victory even more special.

Actor Raqesh Bapat finished as the first runner-up. Other finalists, including Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayyed, were eliminated earlier during the finale episode after a competitive run on the show.

The grand finale episode featured energetic performances by finalists and former contestants, adding to the celebratory mood.

It also saw special appearances by Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh, who joined the stage to promote their upcoming Marathi film, Raja Shivaji.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 was broadcast on Colors Marathi and streamed simultaneously on JioHotstar, allowing fans to tune in from across the country.

The season wrapped up with much excitement, leaving viewers entertained and celebrating Tanvi Kolte's memorable win.