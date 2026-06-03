Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Aroma</i> Song Sparks Backlash Over Alleged Trans Slur

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has come under criticism over a lyric in his 2026 song Aroma. The controversy gained momentum on June 1, the start of Pride Month, with several social media users questioning the language used in the track.

Aroma was released on April 23. However, the debate around one of its verses surfaced weeks later after content creators and listeners began discussing its meaning online.

Content creator Faith Michael expressed disappointment in an Instagram reel, saying, "The queer community did not expect this from you."

Faith said the song had been part of their playlist and they were initially unaware of the lyrics' meaning until others began discussing it online.

"I translated the whole song. So apparently the song is about celebrating the idea of traditional masculinity and the best way to glorify masculinity is by putting the queer community down."

Faith further added, "I seriously did not expect this from Diljit Dosanjh. He's working in the entertainment industry which is built, shaped and sustained by countless queer people. Did nobody question the lyrics before it was released? Did no one stop to think about the message it sends? Hope there's an explanation because being a chakka or hijra is not the same as being weak."

Several other creators echoed similar concerns. One content creator suggested that the silence surrounding the issue could be selective, while another posted a video saying, "We expected a little more from you," adding that Diljit also has queer fans who look up to him.

The discussion soon spread to X, where many users criticised the lyrics and questioned the message they believed it conveyed.

Diljit Dosanjh has not publicly responded to the criticism.

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