<i>Satluj</i> Row: Government Sources Reveal Why Diljit Dosanjh's Film Was Removed From Zee5

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has remained at the centre of controversy ever since it briefly premiered on Zee5 earlier this month. The film, which was released in India on July 3, was removed from the streaming platform within 48 hours. It was later taken down from Zee5 internationally as well, leaving viewers questioning the reason behind its sudden disappearance.

Now, sources within the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry have shared fresh details with NDTV, explaining the sequence of events that led to the film's removal.

CBFC Certificate Was Never Granted

According to sources in the I&B Ministry, Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95, was never granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The sources said the film remained pending with the CBFC because the makers did not carry out the changes recommended by the certification board.

Despite prolonged discussions and appeals, the required certificate was never issued.

Zee5 Release Triggered Ministry Action

The Ministry sources further stated that despite the pending certification, the film was released on Zee5 under the new title Satluj.

Officials took immediate cognisance of the release, as the film had not received CBFC clearance. The unexpected streaming release prompted the Ministry to examine the matter.

Takedown Ordered Over National Security Concerns

Following its review, officials found that the content raised issues related to national security, according to the Ministry sources.

The I&B Ministry subsequently sent a formal communication to Zee5 under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, directing the platform to remove the film.

The takedown order resulted in Satluj being withdrawn from Zee5 in India before it was also removed from the platform internationally.

The Controversy

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The filmmaker had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

Satluj writer Niren Bhatt told NDTV, "This (removing the film after two days on ZEE5) is not a marketing stunt. Every producer wants the film to recover the budget of the film they are making. The first wish was that the film be released in theatres. We made the film for theatres and hoped that the film would travel well through word of mouth like Main Vaapas Aaunga. That wish couldn't come true. Then the film came on OTT."

Satluj stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan alongside Diljit.

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