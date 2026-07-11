<i>Satluj</i> Movie Screened In Gurdwara In Jammu

After creating waves in Punjab, the momentum of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has now reached Jammu.

In large numbers, people converged at Gurdwara Saheb in Nanak Nagar on Friday to watch the film on a big screen - free of cost.

The screening was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) after the film was abruptly removed from OTT platforms. For the SGPC, this is not just a movie. It is, in their words, a reminder, a tribute and a call to never forget the pain, resilience and fight for justice of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The film revisits one of the darkest chapters of Punjab - the 1995 - and the alleged custodial killing of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

"I fail to understand why some people are trying to politicise this film. This film is neither against the country nor against any community. It only highlights the system's failure to protect the life of a common man," said Balkar Singh, who had travelled from Rajouri to watch the screening.

While the government maintains that the movie whitewashes terrorism, many in the Sikh community argue it should not be banned.

"It is cinema with a purpose. To remember, to reflect, and to ensure that history is not forgotten," said Surjit Kaur, who came all the way from Talab Tillo.

For those who watched it at the gurdwara, the film was more than entertainment. It was about memory, identity and justice.

"The younger generation should know about history. What happened in Punjab in 1995?" said Ripudaman Singh.