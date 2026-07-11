Omar Abdullah Says MLA Was Offered Rs 20 Crore To Defect, BJP Slams Claim

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has alleged that a National Conference MLA from Jammu was offered Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth, and a promise of restoration of the statehood of the Union Territory as inducements to make him jump ship to the BJP.

The Opposition party has dismissed the allegation as false.

Addressing a public gathering in Srinagar, Abdullah claimed that the offer was made by a Supreme Court lawyer associated with the BJP during a closed-door meeting with the MLA. He said the legislator personally informed him of the alleged offer.

The chief minister said the alleged attempt reflected efforts to weaken the elected government, adding that the National Conference would not compromise its principles. He asserted that the party's legislators were not for sale and would continue to stand by the mandate given by the people.

Reacting to the statement of Omar Abdullah, senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina said: "This claim is baseless, misleading and devoid of facts. If the chief minister has any proof, it should be placed in the public domain."

Abdullah also questioned the Centre over the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it must now explain why its commitment remains unfulfilled nearly 18 months after an elected government took office.

He said his government had chosen the path of dialogue over confrontation, even at a political cost, and had given the Centre sufficient time to deliver on its promise to the people.

He recalled that the Centre had laid out a three-step process to normalise the situation in J&K, starting with delimitation.

Questioning the exercise, Abdullah alleged it was conducted even when similar exercises were not held in most other parts of the country. He claimed it was designed to benefit a particular political party and its allies.

Despite these reservations, he said his party accepted the process in good faith, expecting that the restoration of statehood would follow.

"But the people of Jammu and Kashmir are still waiting for the Centre to honour its word," Abdullah said.

The chief minister reiterated that statehood is the democratic right of the people of J&K and urged the central government to fulfil its commitment without any further delay.