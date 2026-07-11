Woman Takes Parents To Google Office In Bengaluru, Their Heartwarming Visit Wins Hearts Online

A visit to a workplace became a special family memory when a Google employee took her parents and brother to the company's Bengaluru office for the first time. The day filled with games, food and shared moments gave her family a glimpse of her professional life and touched many people on social media.

Neha Sharma shared a video showing several moments from her family's visit to the Google office. The outing started at the office game zone, where her father surprised everyone with his carrom skills.

Sharma said she took her parents and brother to Google's office for the first time. She added that they started at the game zone and her father, whom she had never seen play carrom in years, made the cleanest shot on his first try.

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The family continued exploring the office, trying different activities and spending quality time together. Sharma said they kept going from there and added that her father's inner child was really alive.

After enjoying the game zone, the family sat down for lunch. Sharma also shared a moment of her parents enjoying their favourite drinks.

She said they then sat down for lunch and finally ended the day. She added that her mother was having a hot latte and her father was having a cold one. She described the moment as cute and appreciated their smiles before ending the day.

The video was shared with the caption, "Family time at Google office."

The clip showed the happiness parents experience when they visit their child's workplace and see a part of the life they have created for themselves.

Social Media Reaction

The video received several affectionate reactions from social media users, with many describing the family outing as a proud and precious moment.

One user commented, "So cute."

Another user noted, "Life goals."

"How happy you must be seeing them and experiencing this," added a third user.