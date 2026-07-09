'We Lied To You': Sisters' Heartwarming Weekend Surprise Leaves Mother Speechless

A heartwarming video of two sisters surprising their mother with a secret weekend getaway has gone viral on social media. In a now-viral Instagram video titled "Surprising our mom with a weekend trip," the user named Shravya Gunipudi detailed how the duo planned and executed the surprise, which instantly brought a smile to their mother's face.

Gunipudi explained that she and her sister secretly loaded their mother's clothes into the car trunk all week without raising suspicion.

"This was so much fun to plan and to execute. My sister and I kept sneaking clothes out of the house throughout the week so we could put them in our car's boot," Gunipudi captioned the video, adding: "We wanted to surprise our mom and so we planned this a week in advance, making the reservations, slyly ensuring she was free the whole weekend and then making up a lie about going to see a park for a couple of hours."

The video shows the three sitting inside a car with the mother in the back seat. Believing that they were going to a nearby park, the mother tells her daughters that she is "very happy".

However, moments later, one of the sisters reveals the surprise, stating, "We lied to you. We are not going to the park."

When the daughters revealed that they had already packed her bags, the mother stared in disbelief and stammered, "Are you serious?" before erupting into an excited squeal. The video ends with the family exploring and enjoying their weekend retreat in Srisailam.



"Go surprise your parents. It's probably the most amazing memory you'll ever be able to give them and yourselves," said Gunipudi.

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, social media users praised the sisters for planning the surprise. "Her smile to go to the park only was so broad but then her giggles made it wholesome," said one user while another added: "Her happy squeals mean everythingg! made my day!"

A third commented: "Very happy, she said in her little girl voice. Your mum is me, I would squeal in joy too if someone were to drive me away for a temple getaway."