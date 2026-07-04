80-Year-Old Woman's First Flight Ends With Emotional Family Reunion

A family reunion after years apart has touched many people on social media. An Instagram video showing an 80-year-old grandmother taking her first flight and meeting her family in the United States has received an emotional response from viewers.

The video was shared by Kripa Joshi on Instagram. It shows her welcoming her grandmother outside her home in the United States with a warm hug, a moment that many people said reminded them of the happiness of being with loved ones.

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Sharing the video, Kripa said that at the age of 80, her grandmother took her first flight and came to America. She added that in that one hug, she felt every blessing of her life and realised that some dreams really do not have an age limit.

The video begins with Kripa greeting her grandmother outside her home before the two embrace. Kripa then bends down to seek her grandmother's blessings.

The elderly woman is later seen meeting children and other family members. She smiles throughout the reunion, capturing a moment that has resonated with thousands of social media users.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the bond she shared with her family. One user commented, "So sweet, have the best time and enjoy your time with her."

Another user noted, "How adorable."

"Just cherish these moments," added a third user.