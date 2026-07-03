Video: Couple Suffers Horrific Bike Crash After Hitting Massive Pothole In Gujarat

A shocking video from Junagadh, Gujarat, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger and concern among internet users. The footage shows a couple riding a motorcycle on a rain-soaked road when they suddenly meet with a serious accident caused by a large pothole.

According to the video, neither the man nor the woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. As the motorcycle moves forward, its front wheel suddenly becomes trapped in a massive pothole that appears to be filled with rainwater. The impact causes the bike to lose balance instantly, throwing both riders onto the road.

Watch the video here:



The man, who was riding the motorcycle, appears to suffer a serious injury due to the force of the fall. The woman can be seen in visible panic and distress as she tries to help him get back on his feet. Fear and pain are clearly visible on her face, highlighting the severity of the accident.

Moments later, several people nearby rush towards the couple to offer assistance. Meanwhile, some social media users have alleged that a police PCR vehicle passed the accident site without stopping to help the injured couple. The viral video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many users questioning road safety standards and the alleged lack of immediate assistance.

One user sarcastically asked whether the country even has a functioning bureaucracy, alleging that politicians seem more concerned with protecting their positions than addressing citizens' problems. Another recalled a similar incident in Bengaluru around 2014-15, when a friend's motorcycle got trapped in an open manhole during heavy rain, throwing him off the bike. A third user criticized the police response, noting that a 112 emergency vehicle reportedly passed by the accident scene without stopping, despite the victim appearing to need immediate medical assistance.