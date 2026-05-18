Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Grandfather Teaching Folk Dance To Grandson, Calls It "A Reassurance Of Continuity"

A simple dance video has touched many people online, showing how traditions are passed from one generation to another in a meaningful way. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a grandfather teaching a traditional Gujarati folk dance to his grandson. The clip quickly went viral for their energetic performance and the emotional way it showed traditions being carried forward.

The video shows the grandfather and grandson dancing in perfect sync as they perform detailed steps together.

Sharing the video on X, Mahindra said he paused while scrolling because the clip had a deeper meaning beyond just the dance. He said he does not even know the name of the dance form, but it appears to be from Saurashtra, and it shows a grandfather teaching his grandson the steps. He added that the dance itself is wonderful, full of energy, joy and life, and the kind that makes you want to join in.

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He further said that what really drew him in was what the clip symbolised, explaining that it showed the passing on of tradition, rhythm and memory from one generation to the next.

Calling it a reassurance of continuity, Mahindra said that in today's uncertain world, he found that strangely comforting and felt that not everything around us will change.

