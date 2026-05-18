Man, Daughter Die After Getting Locked In Burning Car In Gujarat

A man and his daughter were burnt alive after a moving car caught fire on the Dwarka-Limbdi road, police said.

The victims, identified as Vallabhbhai Suva and his daughter Heeralben Suva, were trapped inside after the vehicle's central locking system jammed, preventing the doors from opening.

Vallabhbhai's wife, Satiben Suva, who was also in the car, managed to escape in time and survived with injuries, officials said.

The family was travelling to their native village, Ranjitpar, when the car is suspected to have caught fire due to a short circuit.

As flames spread rapidly inside the vehicle, the locking mechanism failed, sealing the exits.

Despite attempts to get out, the father and daughter could not escape before the fire engulfed the car.

Local residents and police reached the spot after being alerted. Satiben Suva was taken to Khambhalia Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the victims were also sent there for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the suspected mechanical failure.