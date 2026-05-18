"No One Will Be Worse Than Me," Suvendu Adhikari Warns Over Attack On Cops

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday declared "zero tolerance" towards vandalism and attacks on police personnel, warning of the strictest legal action and asserting that if such incidents recur, "no one will be worse than me".

The warning came a day after protests against a bulldozer drive linked to action against "illegal structures" turned violent in Kolkata's Park Circus-Tiljala area, with demonstrators allegedly pelting stones at police personnel and vandalising vehicles, prompting Adhikari to signal what he described as the end of the era of "tied hands and feet" policing.

Addressing reporters after visiting the Park Circus Deputy Commissioner's office and meeting police officers and injured personnel following Sunday's violence in the minority-dominated Park Circus area, he projected a tough law-and-order stance, while drawing a sharp contrast with the "functioning" of earlier administrations.

The violence left six police personnel and two CRPF jawans injured, Adhikari said, adding that 40 people had so far been arrested and that the probe was being directly monitored by the Commissioner of Police.

"I am giving a clear message that there will be zero tolerance towards this kind of unrest, hooliganism and anti-national, anti-social activities. We will not allow such things to continue," he asserted.

Adhikari, who met the injured personnel and read out their names before the media, praised the conduct of police and central forces and said they had acted with restraint despite provocation from the mob.

"I came to see the injured police personnel and CRPF jawans, and understand the extent of their injuries. Yesterday, our entire force maintained law and order, prevented a major tragedy and protected people. I came here to tell them that the government stands firmly with them," he said.

Attempting to reassure the force of political backing, Adhikari, who is also the state's home minister, repeatedly stressed that police personnel should function fearlessly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"I have told them that their home minister and chief minister are with them. The entire department, under the leadership of the police commissioner, stands with them. You all have done a good job," he said.

In remarks carrying political overtones, Adhikari suggested that the police force had earlier functioned under constraints.

"Do not think old rules still apply. If anyone believes the police force will continue to function with tied hands and feet, they are mistaken," he said.

Referring to allegations of stone-pelting during the protests, the chief minister drew a comparison with Kashmir and said such incidents would no longer be tolerated in the state.

"Political and religious organisations can hold programmes after informing the police. But gathering people, raising religious slogans and pelting stones cannot continue. Stone-pelting at police in Srinagar and Kashmir has stopped; I believe it will stop in West Bengal and Kolkata, too," Adhikari asserted.

Calling Sunday's unrest "planned", Adhikari claimed social media posts suggested prior mobilisation and warned those involved against repeating such incidents.

"I am making an appeal - do not repeat these things. Listen carefully, this should be the first and the last such incident. We will not allow these to recur," he said.

"Take this as the last warning. If such incidents are repeated, no one will be worse than me as the home minister," Adhikari said.

He said government action would not stop at arrests and that authorities would monitor cases till conviction.

"If a policeman is touched, this government will apply the law to its fullest extent. Our responsibility does not end with arrests. We will closely monitor the process to ensure conviction," he said.

Seeking to send a message of neutrality, Adhikari directed the police to act without considering political affiliation, religion, community identity or influence.

"Police should not have to think five times before taking action. Do not think who belongs to which party, religion or community. Act according to law," Adhikari said.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on governance through trust rather than fear, Adhikari said police must function with confidence, as he promised institutional support.

The CM also announced modernisation and logistical assistance for the force within six months, and said he would urge the Centre to retain 40 companies of central paramilitary forces in West Bengal for some more time.

Appealing for legal redressal instead of street confrontation, Adhikari said grievances against police personnel should be pursued through administrative channels.

"If there is a complaint against a police officer, approach the OC or IC; if against them, meet the DC; if against the commissioner, write to 'Nabanna' (state secretariat). But, taking up stones and creating trouble in the name of religious slogans will no longer continue in West Bengal," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)